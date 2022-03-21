Traffic
TPD: Toledo woman arrested in stabbing

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man she lived with several times.

According to Toledo Police reports, Keli Redway, 25, of Toledo, is facing felonious assault charges for stabbing Everardo Aldana, 33, of Toledo.

It happened at a home in the 600 block of Dearborn just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said officers found Aldana stabbed several times. Officials took him to the hospital for injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

According to court documents, Redway stabbed and slashed Aldana with a butcher knife. He had lacerations on his right thigh, his left leg, his abdomen, and his chest area.

A judge set Redway’s bond at $50,000 at no percent on Monday. The judge also ordered her to have no contact with the victim.

