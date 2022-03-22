Traffic
After COVID cancellations, Honor Flights return in 2022

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, will offer three flights in 2022, after pausing flights for two years due to the pandemic.

All Veterans interested in making the trip are encouraged to apply now. Flights are open to Veterans of all eras, but World War II era Veterans are always given priority.

Those scheduled to fly in 2021 will have priority for the upcoming flights, which are scheduled for June 7, September 13 and November 1.

Veterans and their families can access the application to fly and learn more at flagcityhonorflight.org.

