Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Building Better Schools: The Next Big Thing

Toledo School for the Arts prepares to break ground on its 9 million dollar renovation project
The Next Big Thing at Toledo School for the Arts is expected to be completed in 2023.
The Next Big Thing at Toledo School for the Arts is expected to be completed in 2023.(wtvg)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In 2019 Toledo School for the Arts launched “The Next Big Thing,” a major renovation project that will expand the school.

Doug Mead, the Director of Toledo School for the Arts, says they will break ground on the $9 million project in April.

On the second floor, students will find the Flying Pig Café, a fashion costume studio, and learning labs.

The biggest upgrade will be seen on Adams Street, where you’ll find the black box theater, coffee bar and school store.

“We’ve had a space that’s allocated as theater space on the top floor of this building but not anything that could fully accommodate a lot of the shows and subsequently a lot of the audience that we would like to have,” Mead said. “So having this space which will be ground level on Adams Street that we can dedicate for not only shows but for community events and other aspects that we could utilize different organizations in the area, is something what we want always had a vision to do.”

The Next Big Thing will be complete in winter 2023.

Learn more about The Next Big Thing here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Perrysburg 13-year-old rape suspects released from custody
Video captured by streaming service LiveBarn shows the moment Bruce went into cardiac arrest...
Video shows rescue of hockey player during cardiac arrest
Preliminary research indicates teenagers spend more than eight hours daily on cell phones, with...
The danger of minors recording, sending and receiving sexually-explicit photos and videos
Abbell Associates tells 13abc it plans to purchase the former Sears store near Secor and Central.
Company to purchase former Sears store at Westgate
Paramount
Roughly 200 Paramount employees to be laid off

Latest News

The Rogers High School Choir competed in district competition and qualified for the state...
Building Better Schools: Rogers High School Choir Makes History
The Rogers High School Choir competed in district competition and qualified for the state...
Building Better Schools: Rogers Choir makes History
Student points to Ukraine on a map
Building Better Schools: Teaching kids about the war in Ukraine
Rossford athletes, gamers, and musicians will soon have a new space to practice and train
Building Better Schools: Rossford building new multi-purpose facility