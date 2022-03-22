Building Better Schools: The Next Big Thing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In 2019 Toledo School for the Arts launched “The Next Big Thing,” a major renovation project that will expand the school.

Doug Mead, the Director of Toledo School for the Arts, says they will break ground on the $9 million project in April.

On the second floor, students will find the Flying Pig Café, a fashion costume studio, and learning labs.

The biggest upgrade will be seen on Adams Street, where you’ll find the black box theater, coffee bar and school store.

“We’ve had a space that’s allocated as theater space on the top floor of this building but not anything that could fully accommodate a lot of the shows and subsequently a lot of the audience that we would like to have,” Mead said. “So having this space which will be ground level on Adams Street that we can dedicate for not only shows but for community events and other aspects that we could utilize different organizations in the area, is something what we want always had a vision to do.”

The Next Big Thing will be complete in winter 2023.

