Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Explore the history of the Underground Railroad at NMGL

An aerial view of the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
An aerial view of the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes installed a new micro-exhibit on the role the area played in the Underground Railroad in the mid 1800s.

Access to the exhibit is included with general admission. It opens to the public on Tuesday and runs until June 16.

Through the spring break season, the museum is offering a promotion for “buy 1 adult ticket, get 1 youth ticket free.” That promotion runs until April 22 and you can buy tickets here.

The new exhibit is in partnership with Heritage Sylvania.

“The micro exhibit is meant to expose individuals to the inspiring history of the Underground Railroad through written records and artifacts,” said Ellen Kennedy, Education and Visitor Experience Director at the National Museum of the Great Lakes. “Given its proximity to the Michigan border, much of Northwest Ohio played a pivotal role as one of the last Underground Railroad stops before the Great Lakes, Canada, and freedom.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Perrysburg 13-year-old rape suspects released from custody
Video captured by streaming service LiveBarn shows the moment Bruce went into cardiac arrest...
Video shows rescue of hockey player during cardiac arrest
Preliminary research indicates teenagers spend more than eight hours daily on cell phones, with...
The danger of minors recording, sending and receiving sexually-explicit photos and videos
Abbell Associates tells 13abc it plans to purchase the former Sears store near Secor and Central.
Company to purchase former Sears store at Westgate
Paramount
Roughly 200 Paramount employees to be laid off

Latest News

Flag City Honor Flights
Flag City Honor Flights returning for 2022 season
You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a...
Perrysburg to consider expanding Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
Named after Esther Piskor
Esther’s Law goes into effect in Ohio to stop abuse of nursing home patients
Flag City Honor Flight Returns for 2022
Flag City Honor Flight Returns for 2022
Stopping elder abuse in nursing homes
Esther's Law goes into effect today in Ohio