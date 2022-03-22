Explore the history of the Underground Railroad at NMGL

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes installed a new micro-exhibit on the role the area played in the Underground Railroad in the mid 1800s.

Access to the exhibit is included with general admission. It opens to the public on Tuesday and runs until June 16.

Through the spring break season, the museum is offering a promotion for “buy 1 adult ticket, get 1 youth ticket free.” That promotion runs until April 22 and you can buy tickets here.

The new exhibit is in partnership with Heritage Sylvania.

“The micro exhibit is meant to expose individuals to the inspiring history of the Underground Railroad through written records and artifacts,” said Ellen Kennedy, Education and Visitor Experience Director at the National Museum of the Great Lakes. “Given its proximity to the Michigan border, much of Northwest Ohio played a pivotal role as one of the last Underground Railroad stops before the Great Lakes, Canada, and freedom.”

