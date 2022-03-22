Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Health plans with free or reduced-cost premiums available to low-income Americans

For some, there's still time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
For some, there's still time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.(Source: Healthcare.gov/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Low-income households who missed the deadline for this year’s Affordable Care Act coverage can still sign up for plans with free premiums, thanks to a special enrollment period being offered at healthcare.gov.

Americans with incomes less than $19,320 or just less than $40,000 for a four-member family are eligible.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said most can get plans without premiums, while others may see a minimal cost.

The Biden administration has recently been increasing efforts to get more people enrolled by adding funds to programs that assist with the selection process.

A record-setting 14.5 million Americans signed up for the ACA in 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Perrysburg 13-year-old rape suspects released from custody
Video captured by streaming service LiveBarn shows the moment Bruce went into cardiac arrest...
Video shows rescue of hockey player during cardiac arrest
Preliminary research indicates teenagers spend more than eight hours daily on cell phones, with...
The danger of minors recording, sending and receiving sexually-explicit photos and videos
Abbell Associates tells 13abc it plans to purchase the former Sears store near Secor and Central.
Company to purchase former Sears store at Westgate
Paramount
Roughly 200 Paramount employees to be laid off

Latest News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center...
Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war
Surveillance camera catches people setting fire to pride flag
Kentucky couple’s pride flag set on fire, caught on surveillance camera
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support
People ride a new indoor tourist attraction called RiseNY just off Times Square in Manhattan's...
In 1st full year of pandemic, biggest metros lost residents
Voting generic
White House releases report on Native American voting rights