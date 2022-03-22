Traffic
Man accused of watching pornography while naked at arcade

Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on...
Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Police arrested a man in Myrtle Beach who was accused of being naked at an arcade.

According to WMBF, officers responded to reports of public nudity at the Epic Arcade around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police found Keith Lefever standing completely naked, watching pornography on the second-floor balcony, according to the police report.

Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.

Online records show this is Lefever’s third arrest in three months, according to WMBF.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

