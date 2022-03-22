Man jumps from window, another taken to hospital after central Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An adult male is in serious condition at the hospital after a fire destroyed a central Toledo home Tuesday.

According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, the call for the fire on Ayers and Palmetto came in at 6:40 a.m.

One person had jumped through a window to escape the blaze. Firefighters found another person inside and took them out.

The fire is under investigation.

