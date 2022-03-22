Mobile Meals of Toledo needs volunteers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mobile Meals is looking for volunteers to deliver meals to the community in the Toledo area.

The non-profit organization delivers meals to the elderly, ill, disabled, and homebound. Mobile Meals delivers to more then 500 clients daily and the organization said volunteers are an important part of helping them maintain their independence. In-person volunteer trainings have resumed after a two-year pandemic pause.

All of the area pick-up locations needs volunteers or substitutes to help with deliveries, including Mercy St. Charles, Mercy St. Anne, Mercy Health Care/Great Lakes, GFS, and McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital.

Those interested in volunteering can send an email to info@mobilemeals.org or call the Mobile Meals’ Volunteer Coordinator at 419-255-6710.

