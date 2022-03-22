Roughly 200 Paramount employees to be laid off

“In 2021, Paramount worked through a lengthy appeals process with the Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM) to avoid disruption and economic upheaval that would negatively impact hundreds of thousands of adults, children and families across the state. But ultimately, Paramount was not awarded a contract for the new ODM managed care program, which is scheduled to start July 1, 2022.

Ensuring quality care for members and minimizing local job losses have been top priorities for Paramount since we learned that we had not been awarded the contract. Fortunately, there was an opportunity to have Anthem acquire Paramount’s Medicaid contract, which currently serves 256,000 Ohio Medicaid enrollees.

Entering into the agreement with Anthem is helping Paramount address concerns related to its top priorities. We believe – that out of the managed care organizations chosen for the new Ohio Medicaid contract – Anthem is best suited to continue providing access to the high-quality health care and support services our members have come to expect. We are working closely with Anthem to ensure that our members experience a smooth transition to their new plan.

With the contract loss, Paramount is being forced to eliminate some positions, which will be effective around July 2022, depending on the position. We are in the process of informing approximately 200 affected employees well in advance. ProMedica and Anthem have been working to identify open roles within both organizations that may interest the affected Paramount employees. As such, the employees may have an opportunity to join Anthem or continue with ProMedica in a different capacity. We are hopeful that the newly identified opportunities will help minimize the impact of the eliminated positions.”