Roughly 200 Paramount employees to be laid off

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some Paramount employees will soon be laid off after the company lost a Medicaid contract.

According to a statement from ProMedica, Paramount is eliminating some positions effective around July 2022. The company is still in the process of informing about 200 employees. The company says it is working with Anthem to identify open positions within both organizations that may interest affected Paramount employees.

It comes after Paramount was not awarded a contract for the new Ohio Department of Medicaid managed care program that starts in July.

The statement from ProMedica reads:

