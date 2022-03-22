Toledo-area Catholic high schools to join Michigan Catholic athletic conference

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Central Catholic High School, Notre Dame Academy, St. Francis de Sales School, St. John’s Jesuit, and St. Ursula Academy announced Tuesday they were accepted into the Detroit-based Catholic High School League.

The schools will begin play in the Detroit-based league in the fall 20-23-2024 sports season.

According to the joint statement put out by the schools, there were months of discussion between them and the league.

“On behalf of the CHSL and the Archdiocese of Detroit, I am thrilled to welcome these great schools and dedicated student-athletes into our league. The decision of our board was unanimous,” said Vic Michaels, director of the CHSL. “We expect this change will benefit our existing members, some of which have had to travel very long distances, farther than Toledo, in order to fill their sporting schedules. We’re also glad to give the Toledo schools a new athletic home and grow our community of schools committed to Christ-centered athletics.”

All five Toledo schools were previously members of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference, which is disbanding next year.

“This is a win-win for student-athletes of the Archdiocese of Detroit and Diocese Toledo,” Laura Knaus, interim superintendent (Detroit), and Matt Daniels, senior director of Catholic education (Toledo) said in a joint statement. “With this move, the students in Toledo and all CHLS member schools will have increased opportunities to compete against communities that share a common mission of developing youth to live life as Jesus did, striving to find God in all things – even on the playing field and in victory or defeat.”

The Catholic High School League is the largest Catholic sports league in the U.S. with 27 private high schools located throughout southeast Michigan and expanding into northwest Ohio. The addition of the Toledo schools will bring that total to 32 school communities.

