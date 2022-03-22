Toledo Helps Ukraine holding donation drive for refugees

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Helps Ukraine, a non-profit organization started by a Ukrainian University of Toledo law student, is holding a donation drive this weekend.

The organization is sending relief supplies to the Polish border to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country amid Russia’s invasion.

It’s happening Saturday morning at Charles E. Boyk Law Offices on Timberwolf Drive in Holland from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Organizers are collecting the following items:

Flashlights

Hand warmers

Sleeping bags

Tents

Walkie-talkies

Other first aid items

Medical supplies, including over the counter medications, such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen, naproxen, diphenhydramine, aspirin, and vitamins.

