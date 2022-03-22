Traffic
Toledo Helps Ukraine holding donation drive for refugees

An organization started by a Ukrainian University of Toledo law student to help her home country amid Russia's invasion is officially a non-profit organization.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Helps Ukraine, a non-profit organization started by a Ukrainian University of Toledo law student, is holding a donation drive this weekend.

The organization is sending relief supplies to the Polish border to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country amid Russia’s invasion.

It’s happening Saturday morning at Charles E. Boyk Law Offices on Timberwolf Drive in Holland from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Organizers are collecting the following items:

  • Flashlights
  • Hand warmers
  • Sleeping bags
  • Tents
  • Walkie-talkies
  • Other first aid items
  • Medical supplies, including over the counter medications, such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen, naproxen, diphenhydramine, aspirin, and vitamins.

