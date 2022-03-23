Traffic
Police: 5 shot, including 3 kids, at Arizona outlet mall

Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say five people, including three children, were shot Wednesday afternoon at a shopping mall.

The shooting was reported in the Tanger Outlets near Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, reports Arizona’s Family.

The gunshots rang out around 2:45 p.m. at the mall.

Glendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said a man was with a woman and a small child when he got into a fight with a group of young people and it escalated into a shootout. All three were taken to the hospital.

Ngalula said none of them had life-threatening injuries.

Two kids in the other group had been shot and were also driven to the hospital, Ngalula said. Their conditions weren’t released.

Police said no suspects are on the loose.

“There are no outstanding suspects at this time. We believe we have everyone accounted for,” Ngalula said.

One witness, who works at a kiosk, said he heard five gunshots.

A different witness, Austin Farr, was in the food court when it happened.

“We heard what sounded like possible gunshots and then there was a ton of people came running around the corner and they were screaming, a couple of people screamed, ‘He shot somebody,’ or ‘He’s shooting,’” he said.

Farr then said he and his girlfriend took off running to the parking lot.

As they drove off, Farr said he saw somebody wearing all black near the freeway.

“He had a backpack that he had dropped on the floor next to the concrete barrier that was on the side of the highway,” Farr said. “He started climbing the concrete barrier and ran down into the drainage ditch and cops started chasing him.”

About an hour after the shooting, police confirmed they believed there weren’t any suspects outstanding. A primary search has ended and officers are doing a secondary search. They didn’t give any details about the shooter or shooters.

A lockdown on both the outlet mall and the entertainment district has been lifted.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

