The danger of minors recording, sending and receiving sexually-explicit photos and videos

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Two 13-year-old boys in Perrysburg have been charged with the alleged rape of another boy. One of the suspects also faces a child porn charge for filming the alleged sexual acts.

Joshua Williams is a criminal defense attorney in Toledo, he says minor having or creating explicit content involving a minor can result in adult consequences. “It’s something that is definitely going to put a stain on your record. At 13 you can be incarcerated up to the age of 21. If you are 14 or above you can be charged as an adult. And it can result in you having to register as a sex offender for 15, 25, lifetime,” says Williams.

Williams says it’s normal for teens to experiment, but they must do so responsibly. “Although kids engage in sexual experimentation, when they start to record it they commit a crime by recording it. When someone sends it to you and you receive it, you commit a crime by possessing it. When you send a recording someone else produced to another friend, you commit a crime by disseminating it, and distributing it,” says Williams.

“It’s very, very serious and many people just don’t understand their actions, especially when they’re young like that. They think no one is ever going to see this again, and click and it’s gone. Well click and it’s out there forever,” says Mark King, the manager of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. “Often time parents - they’re busy, they’re working, they’re doing things on their own. They really need to be attentive to what their children are doing. Especially if it involves any type of social media.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.