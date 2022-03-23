Video shows rescue of hockey player during cardiac arrest

Sylvania, Ohio (WTVG) - Video captured by streaming service LiveBarn shows an amateur hockey game at Tam-O-Shanter Sunday night, and the dramatic turn that took place on the ice.

The league is made up of members who are age 50 and older. One of those players went into cardiac arrest.

Seconds later, the video shows his teammates calling for Jim Schulty, a lieutenant with Toledo Fire and Rescue who is on another team. You can see Jim come out of the locker room and onto the ice, where he begins CPR.

Meantime, a referee went into the lobby and retrieved a defibrillator. Lt. Schulty says the AED brought his friend back to life.

Bruce Tronolone, 63, is recovering after emergency triple bypass surgery following a cardiac arrest on the ice at Tam-O-Shanter. (Beth Tronolone)

That friend is Bruce Tronolone, 63. who is now in the hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery after emergency triple bypass surgery. Bruce’s wife says he’s seen the video and wanted everyone to see it because it showcases the group effort that saved his life.

A spokesperson for Toledo Fire & Rescue calls the incident a good reminder of why everyone, not just first responders, should learn CPR.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.