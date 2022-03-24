Flag City Honor Flights returning for 2022 season

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Flag City Honor Flight program is ready to reach new heights in 2022 after being grounded the past two years due to the pandemic.

The annual flight takes approximately 80 veterans to visit their memorials in Washington, D.C.

“We primarily take World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans,” said Flag City Honor Flight President Bob Weinberg.

The Flag City Honor Flight program is one of 135 hubs in the nation that in 2010, started flying vets out to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials made in their honor.

The trips are free to veterans thanks to charitable funding.

“We do a lot of benefits and we do a lot of promotions and and donational things too to get money to make this happen,” said Weinberg.

“Any money you give to Flag City Honor Flights is going directly to provide for the flights and to provide for the veterans,” added Flag City Honor Flights Donor and GJM partner Steve Shultz.

The program has not been in the air since the pandemic began, though.

“Now things have settled down a little bit with COVID-19 in this country and maybe in the world and we feel a lot better right at the moment that we can fly this year,” said Weinberg.

The coordinators with Flag City Honor Flights are trying to make up for lost time by adding a third flight to the 2022 schedule.

“The first flight is June 7th, and then September 13th and our last flight is November 1st,” said Weinberg.

The group starts in Findlay around 4 a.m., takes off out of the Toledo Airport to either the Baltimore or Reagan Airports and then they take a bus to the Washington D.C. memorials.

Weinberg says the goal is to have everyone back home by midnight.

“We put on a day for them that is life changing for them, for their family and for us,” said Weinberg.

