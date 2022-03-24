Traffic
Perrysburg to consider expanding Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

A separate application aims to designate Levis Commons as a second DORA
You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a specially marked cup.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - At Inside the Five in Perrysburg, the beer is always flowing inside. If you have a specially marked cup, you can carry that beer outside.

Inside the Five is part of Perrysburg’s current Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

“Oh, people love it,” said Mackenzie Cupp, manager of Inside the Five in Perrysburg. “If they don’t want to stand in here and wait for a table, all the more opportunity to grab a drink and head outside to DORA.”

Once you step outside with an open container, you can’t go far. Inside the Five is on the edge of the existing DORA. A proposal presented to Perrysburg City Council would dramatically expand the boundaries.

This map shows the proposed expansion of Perrysburg's existing DORA
This map shows the proposed expansion of Perrysburg's existing DORA(City of Perrysburg)

“It’s fantastic,” says Paul Spencer, manager of Swig. “It’s added revenue. Yeah, I mean, a lot of people come in, especially when it’s nice outside. The Farmers Markets have been great with it. So, yeah, it’s been a positive.”

A new state law that went into effect March 23, 2022, will allow Perrysburg to add up to two more DORAs. Levis Commons has once again submitted an application for the designation.

City council has to sign off on a timeline, but the potential for a public hearing is May 3, 2022. If council gives the greenlight to both applications, the expanded DORA and the Levis Commons DORA could go into effect before June 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

