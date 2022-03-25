Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

3/25: Derek’s Friday 11pm Forecast

Rain changing to snow overnight and staying breezy this weekend as it gets cold.
3/25: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERNIGHT: Rain showers will give way to snow showers as winds shift to the northwest and temps drop into the low 30s. SATURDAY: Occasional snow showers and windy with highs in the upper 30s. Snow will struggle to stick but a quick dusting can’t be ruled out. SATURDAY NIGHT: Flurries taper off with lows in the mid-20s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and cold with highs in the mid-30s and wind chills in the teens. EXTENDED: Mainly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 30s. Highs in the low 40s Tuesday with a wintry mix possible later in the day. Any wintry precipitation will changeover to plain rain Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday when highs will be up near 60. A few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday when highs will be in the low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas County Corrections Center
Local woman accused of stabbing her children dies at Lucas County jail
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden lashes at Putin, calls for Western resolve for freedom
Officials identify 2 people responsible for Bowsher HS threats in separate incidents

Latest News

March 27, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
March 27, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
March 27, 2022: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
March 27, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
3/26: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
3/26: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
3/26: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
3/26: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
3/26: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
3/26: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast