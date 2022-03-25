3/25: Derek’s Friday 11pm Forecast

OVERNIGHT: Rain showers will give way to snow showers as winds shift to the northwest and temps drop into the low 30s. SATURDAY: Occasional snow showers and windy with highs in the upper 30s. Snow will struggle to stick but a quick dusting can’t be ruled out. SATURDAY NIGHT: Flurries taper off with lows in the mid-20s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and cold with highs in the mid-30s and wind chills in the teens. EXTENDED: Mainly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 30s. Highs in the low 40s Tuesday with a wintry mix possible later in the day. Any wintry precipitation will changeover to plain rain Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday when highs will be up near 60. A few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday when highs will be in the low 60s.

