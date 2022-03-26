3/26: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

OVERNIGHT: A few snow showers around with a quick dusting possible and staying windy with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the lower teens. SUNDAY: Flurries tapering off with highs in the low 30s and still breezy, so wind chills will be in the upper teens throughout the day. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing with lows in the upper teens and wind chills down in the single digits, even with lighter winds expected. MONDAY: Mainly sunny but chilly with highs in the upper 30s. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. A wintry mix will be possible Tuesday night before changing to plain rain on Wednesday when it will be mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid-60s. A few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday when highs will be in the low 60s with breezy conditions.

