Local woman accused of stabbing her children dies at Lucas County jail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of stabbing her children earlier this year has died while in custody at the Lucas County Corrections Center.

Jamesiha Taylor, 28, died at the local jail on Friday. The circumstances surrounding her death are unclear.

According to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, officials found Taylor unconscious in her cell in the Medical Unit on Friday. Paramedics responded and began medical assistance. They pronounced her dead shortly thereafter.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigations is conducting the investigation.

Taylor was accused of stabbing her 7 and 8-year-old children in Springfield Township in January. According to police records, she called 911 and admitted she stabbed her kids and said she was suicidal. At one point in the call, Taylor told the operator she felt like she didn’t have anyone to turn to.

Last week, on March 14, the court found Taylor incompetent to stand trial on felonious assault and domestic violence charges. According to court documents, the court determined Taylor could have become competent within one year if provided with proper treatment. The court determined the best course of action was for Taylor to receive treatment at Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital for up to 6 months.

The court had scheduled a review of her competency to take place on July 14, 2022.

It’s unclear at this time when Taylor was supposed to be admitted to the psychiatric hospital.

Taylor’s mother told 13abc on Friday that her daughter was on suicide watch.

Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Twp. (Lucas County Correctional Center)

