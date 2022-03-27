25-year-old and child killed in Fulton County crash

CLINTON TWP, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are dead, including a child, following a crash in Fulton County Saturday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on County Road 14 at County Road H in Clinton Township at 11:48 p.m.

Authorities say a 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by Zane Hull, 21, of Delta, Ohio, was heading eastbound on County Road H and failed to yield the right way. Hull crashed into a 2013 BMW 5 series driven by Muriel Michael, 28, of Wauseon, who was driving southbound on County Road 14, with four passengers inside the vehicle.

Hull was transported by ambulance to Fulton County Health Center for non-life threatening injuries. Michael and two children were taken by air ambulance to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries.

Two other passengers in the BMW, Xaiver Brown, 25, of Wauseon, and a minor child were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an OSHP news release.

Authorities say not all seatbelts were being used.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Morenci Fire Department, and Wauseon Fire Department assisted on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

