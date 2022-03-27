Sleek Academy helps Wood County deputy’s family.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sergeant Jody Swoap worked for the Wood County Sheriff’s office for over 14 years. After battling COVID-19, Swoap passed away in January. While with the sheriff’s office, his last positions worked were special response team commander and a road patrol sergeant.

Before joining the sheriffs office, Swoap served as a member of the United States Marine Corps. Something that, his friends tell 13abc, that he took great pride in. Friends and family also say serving was just a part of who Swoap was.

“He was a very caring person, very loving,” Friend Brett Hannum said. “He pretty much was friends with everybody. Just a great guy all around.”

Swoap actually trained Hannum back in 2008 when he first got the sheriff’s office.

Though he enjoyed being a soldier and a sheriff, Swoap’s wife Suzanne, says his favorite role was being a parent and a husband.

“He was very loving,” She said. “He really loved our kids, so we miss him a lot.”

Though he was known for his big frame and intimidating presence, those who knew Swoap well say he could not have been more different on the inside.

“He looked like he was big and burly and gruff,” his wife said. “But he was really just a big teddy bear and just the nicest guy.”

The Swoap’s youngest son cash attends the Sleek Academy in Bowling Green. Students and PTO members at the school said they wanted to help out and serve the Swoap family, ‘Just like Jody did for so many years.’

“It’s about helping one another,” PTO member Sandy Folk says. “Being there for each other adding support and kind of building up on each other and really helping in a time of need.”

The school held a dinner and a bake sale for donations and raised money to help the Swoap family with medical bills and other expenses. Suzanne Swoap says she feels like her husband’s efforts are truly noticed.

“The show of support and the community outreach,” She said. “I feel like Jody did for everyone else is kind of coming back for us now.”

