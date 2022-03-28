Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15 in Tennessee, police say

Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler were charged in a 3-year-old's shooting death.
Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler were charged in a 3-year-old's shooting death.(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A 3-year-old boy in Tennessee is dead after he accidentally shot and killed himself Sunday, WMC reported.

The child’s mother, Tinesha Jackson, rushed him to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head, according to an affidavit.

He died in the hospital.

Investigators said they later found that the child was under the care of his uncle when he and his 4-year-old brother were in Jackson’s room, where he discovered an unsecured AR-15 under a pile of clothing.

Jackson was out getting food with a friend while the uncle was asleep at the time of the incident, according to the affidavit.

When she arrived home, the affidavit says Jackson called Memphis police and headed to the hospital.

She has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

The accused gun owner, Tedrick Butler, is facing several charges after investigators issued a search warrant for the home in the Whitehaven area.

Investigators said they found spent cartridge casings behind the home, two AR-style pistols, a Glock 9mm pistol illegally converted to fully automatic, a backpack containing marijuana and additional marijuana in the closet, according to the affidavit.

While in custody, Butler allegedly admitted to leaving the AR-15 in Jackson’s bedroom and ownership of the backpack and other weapons. Police say he also admitted to removing the weapons from the bedroom prior to the search.

Butler is charged with criminally negligent homicide, prohibited weapons, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, tampering with evidence or fabricating evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Mother in fatal Fulton Co. crash dies, bringing death toll to 5
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Five family members killed in Fulton County crash
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Lucas County Corrections Center
Officials: Psychiatric hospital never received emergency transfer order for inmate who died in her cell

Latest News

A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
EXPLAINER: What the law says about presidential records
The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on...
Russian pledge to scale back in Ukraine draws skepticism
Bradi Foster, now 19 months, was born at 25 weeks and had a series of serious health problems....
Toddler goes home after spending whole life in hospital
Born at 25 weeks, the 19-month-old had a series of serious health problems that kept her in the...
Toddler released from hospital after 19 months: 'The light at the end of the tunnel'