3/28/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Mid-week warm up on the way
3/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cold and frosty, lows in the lower 20s. TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, still a bit cool, highs in the lower 40s. A wintry mix is likely late evening into the overnight hours. WEDNESDAY: Chance of AM rain showers, dry/windy/warm during the daytime, showers and storms developing after sunset, daytime highs close to 70 degrees.

