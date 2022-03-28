Traffic
Friess convicted in murder of Michelle Keagler

The jury found Brian Friess, 38, guilty of murder, robbery, kidnapping and arson in the death...
The jury found Brian Friess, 38, guilty of murder, robbery, kidnapping and arson in the death of Michelle Keagler.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused in the November 2019 murder of Michelle Keagler was convicted in Lucas County Court Monday.

The jury found Brian Friess, 38, guilty of murder, robbery, kidnapping and arson.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 14.

Keagler, 30, was found deceased in a field near Kuhlman and South with stab wounds on November 9, 2019. She was stabbed two dozen times, and some of the wounds appeared to be defensive.

