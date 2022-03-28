Friess convicted in murder of Michelle Keagler

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused in the November 2019 murder of Michelle Keagler was convicted in Lucas County Court Monday.

The jury found Brian Friess, 38, guilty of murder, robbery, kidnapping and arson.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 14.

Keagler, 30, was found deceased in a field near Kuhlman and South with stab wounds on November 9, 2019. She was stabbed two dozen times, and some of the wounds appeared to be defensive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.