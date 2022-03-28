Traffic
Mercy Health taking donations for Ukraine emergency relief

(PRNewswire)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The parent company of Mercy Health - Toledo is taking donations from concerned citizens throughout the country to send to relief efforts in Ukraine.

Bon Secours Mercy Health announced it has pledged $500,000 in aid funding, which will go through Medical Help Ukraine, a group of Ukrainian doctors working in Ireland to give medical aid, and Polish Rescue Organization, an independent, non-profit, founded by doctors, who are currently purchasing medical supplies for Ukraine.

Individuals can contribute as well, and the company has established a secure fundraising site to support the work. 100% of donations will go toward emergency relief.

“It is clear that financial resources are most needed at this time and by working with trusted partners, we can ensure that the needed supplies will be purchased and delivered directly to those who need it,” said John Starcher, CEO, Bon Secours Mercy Health. “We are also in the process of securing specific goods in the U.S. which will be sent as soon as transportation is finalized.”

