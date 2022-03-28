Monroe man dies in rollover crash

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe, MI man is dead after a crash in Erie Township early Monday morning.

It happened on Summit Street, just south of Temperance Road, in Erie Township around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Roderick Lamarr Fair Jr., 31, of Monroe, was driving a car southbound on Summit Street when it struck a ditch between Summit and Suder. The car overturned multiple times. The sheriff’s office said it’s unknown why the car went off the side of the road.

The airbags deployed and Fair was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Officials said it’s unknown whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

