Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Monroe man dies in rollover crash

Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died in a single-car crash Sunday on I-89 in Berlin
Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died in a single-car crash Sunday on I-89 in Berlin(WCAX)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe, MI man is dead after a crash in Erie Township early Monday morning.

It happened on Summit Street, just south of Temperance Road, in Erie Township around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Roderick Lamarr Fair Jr., 31, of Monroe, was driving a car southbound on Summit Street when it struck a ditch between Summit and Suder. The car overturned multiple times. The sheriff’s office said it’s unknown why the car went off the side of the road.

The airbags deployed and Fair was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Officials said it’s unknown whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Mother in fatal Fulton Co. crash dies, bringing death toll to 5
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Five family members killed in Fulton County crash
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Lucas County Corrections Center
Officials: Psychiatric hospital never received emergency transfer order for inmate who died in her cell

Latest News

Aaron Grizaniuk is a brewer, a husband, a and a father.
Breweries raising money for local brewer diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer
Image: Alzheimer's Association
Ohio workforce shortages for treating Alzheimer’s, Dementia patients
Affordable housing crisis
Toledo is seeing an affordable housing crisis, city officials say
We just spent 10 days straight above the freezing mark: March 15 to the 25th. Much of that...
Plants and trees are waking up early
Budding Trees
Budding Trees