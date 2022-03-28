Toledo kicks off 2022 road improvements

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Department of Transportation officially began the 2022 Residential Road Program on Monday.

According to the City of Toledo, the program includes:

Residential Resurfacing Program for 116 residential roads and nearly 45 lane miles

The Patch and Seal Program for 44 roads and nearly 20 lane miles

The Unimproved Overlay Program with 36 unimproved roads with more than 10 lane miles

Mayor Kapszukiewicz waved a green flag to kick off the work. Members of the Department of Transportation and council members Vanice Williams and Cerssandra McPherson also attended the event.

“Last year, we finished the residential roads maintenance on time and on budget,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz. “We will surpass that goal this year to ensure that our residential roads are accessible and safe for vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians.”

The 2022 roads program costs $22,538,736.62. It comes after voters passed the dedicated roads levy in 2020. The Residential Resurfacing Program is funded by the dedicated ¼% income tax approved by the voters in 2021, according to the city. The Overlay and Patch & Seal Programs are funded by the gas tax dollars returned to the City of Toledo by the State of Ohio.

The 2022 Residential Road Program will be finished in October, the city said.

To see a list of selected roads and a map of the work, visit the link here.

