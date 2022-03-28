Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TPD: teen flees police in stolen vehicle, crashes it

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager was taken into police custody over the weekend after allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and crashing it.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

According to police records, officers tried to stop the driver for a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Batavia and Franklin. The 16-year-old driver did not stop and lost control of the vehicle, hitting a pole at Batavia and Ashland.

The teen tried to run away on foot but was taken into police custody shortly thereafter.

Police say charges are pending. 13abc does not name minors accused of crimes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Mother in fatal Fulton Co. crash dies, bringing death toll to 5
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Five family members killed in Fulton County crash
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Lucas County Corrections Center
Officials: Psychiatric hospital never received emergency transfer order for inmate who died in her cell

Latest News

Aaron Grizaniuk is a brewer, a husband, a and a father.
Breweries raising money for local brewer diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer
Image: Alzheimer's Association
Ohio workforce shortages for treating Alzheimer’s, Dementia patients
Affordable housing crisis
Toledo is seeing an affordable housing crisis, city officials say
We just spent 10 days straight above the freezing mark: March 15 to the 25th. Much of that...
Plants and trees are waking up early
Budding Trees
Budding Trees