TPD: teen flees police in stolen vehicle, crashes it

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager was taken into police custody over the weekend after allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and crashing it.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

According to police records, officers tried to stop the driver for a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Batavia and Franklin. The 16-year-old driver did not stop and lost control of the vehicle, hitting a pole at Batavia and Ashland.

The teen tried to run away on foot but was taken into police custody shortly thereafter.

Police say charges are pending. 13abc does not name minors accused of crimes.

