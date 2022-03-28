Watch the Ohio U.S. Senate Republican debate here

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Debate Commission is hosting a series of debates ahead of the upcoming primary elections.

The Republican U.S. Senate debate starts at 7:00 p.m. on Monday. You can watch it in full here.

The participating candidates include Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken, and J.D. Vance.

The debate is moderated by Karen Kasler, the Bureau Chief for Ohio Public Radio and TV Statehouse News Bureau.

According to the debate commission, there will be a break about 56 minutes into the event. It’s slated to run for 90 minutes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.