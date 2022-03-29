Traffic
3/29/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

WINTRY MIX EARLY TONIGHT, BUT IMPROVING WEATHER BY MORNING
3/29/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TONIGHT: A wintry mix is likely early tonight with rain showers likely after 2am as temperatures rise from the lower 30s into the upper 30s. WEDNESDAY: Chance of a few early morning rain showers, then dry/warm/windy with highs close to 70. Rain returns after sunset. THURSDAY: Chance of showers, windy, temps falling from the lower 50s into the 40s.

