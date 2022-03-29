Building Better Schools: a March Madness miracle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ed Phillips keeps the hallways safe at Woodward high school by day, but at night, during basketball season, you can find him running up and down the court at MAC basketball games.

“It keeps me around the game that I love,” Phillips said. “I played in high school and a little bit in college; it keeps you in shape.”

Ed has been officiating for 23 years, but in the 2018-2019 season, he had a scare on the court during a Western Michigan Game

“We got close to the 16 minute medium mark, and I started feeling dizzy, I started sweating kinda heavy and I thought that was not normal,” Phillips said.

Iturns out Ed was having a health crisis.

“I was having a heart attack I had a heart attack during the game on the floor.”

Ed was able to tell the Western Michigan Coach something was wrong. First responders jumped into action and a cardiologist just happened to be in the crowd.

“He was the same cardiologists that did the surgery when I got to the hospital so that was a blessing in itself. I had to get a stint put in my heart I don’t have a bad heart but my main artery was 100% blocked.”

Ed says his father died at the age of 34 of a heart attack, so at the age of 54, he’s counting his blessings.

“God wasn’t ready for me… nope.”

Phillips says his message to young people is simple: through life’s challenges, persevere.

Despite that scare, Ed has officiated 52 college games this year, and he doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

