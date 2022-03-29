March 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the low 40s. There is a chance of sleet and freezing rain tonight after 8pm. That winter mix will change to light rain after midnight. Temperatures will soar tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop from the 50s into the 40s on Thursday. A few snow showers are possible Thursday night into early Friday morning. There is another chance of light rain and/or snow Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. Highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.