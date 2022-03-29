Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

March 29th Weather Forecast

Ice Possible Tonight, Warm Tomorrow, Storms Tomorrow Night
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the low 40s. There is a chance of sleet and freezing rain tonight after 8pm. That winter mix will change to light rain after midnight. Temperatures will soar tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop from the 50s into the 40s on Thursday. A few snow showers are possible Thursday night into early Friday morning. There is another chance of light rain and/or snow Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. Highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Four family members killed in Fulton County crash
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash
Lucas County Corrections Center
Officials: psychiatric hospital never received transfer order for inmate who died in her cell
The jury found Brian Friess, 38, guilty of murder, robbery, kidnapping and arson in the death...
Friess convicted in murder of Michelle Keagler
police lights
TPD: teen flees police in stolen vehicle, crashes it

Latest News

March 29th Weather Forecast
March 29th Weather Forecast
3/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/28/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
3/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast