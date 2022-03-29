Traffic
Watch the full Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic debate here

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Debate Commission is holding the Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic debate Tuesday night. You can watch it live at 7:00 p.m. here.

Participating candidates include John Cranley and Nan Whaley. The commission said the debate is expected to last an hour.

The debate is moderated by Lucy May, a host with WVXU.

Cranley is the former Cincinnati Mayor. He’s running with State Sen. Teresa Fedor of Toledo as his pick for Lt. Governor.

Nan Whaley is the former Dayton Mayor. She’s running with with Cheryl Stephens, a council member for Cuyahoga County and the CEO of the East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation.

The Ohio Gubernatorial Republican debate was canceled after Gov. Mike DeWine declined the invitation and Jim Renacci said he would only participate if DeWine was.

