Plants and trees are waking up early

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - We just spent 10 days straight above the freezing mark: March 15 to the 25th. For much of that time, we saw highs in the 60s and 70s, and that’s brought some plants and trees out of dormancy. But a local farmer says that you only need to take action if certain plants are spouting back to life.

Cindy Bench is a co-owner of Bench Farms on Route 2.

“As a home gardener, you need to be prepared for swift changes,” Bench said.

Right now, those changes are on the order of 40 to 50 degrees.

“We’re seeing 70-degrees tomorrow, and then we’re going down to 30-degrees,” Bench said. “And it’s just a rollercoaster.”

She says it’s a shift that seems to be shortening what used to be consistent winters.

“We don’t have winters that stay winter during the season they should. We have ups and downs. I think a lot of the plants are trying to adjust to those adverse conditions for them,” Bench said.

Right now, that adjustment is in the form of early blooms. In fact, the National Weather Service in Cleveland just announced Monday that trees in northern Ohio are budding nearly 20 days earlier than normal this year, and that might set them up for a tougher growing season.

“The trees and some of the shrubs become weakened, and when you have a weaker plant,” Bench said. “They become more susceptible to diseases, bugs, issues that can cause problems, and sadly, there’s not a whole lot that you as a homeowner can do about that.”

But the early revival is more serious for those who depend on mother nature for their income.

“Our concern is for the fruit growers. They have a really big gamble that they cannot replant their crop every year. Right now, the trees are doing good. They’re holding their dormancy and have not blossomed out yet. But it’s still early, it’s only the end of March, and a lot of things can happen in the next month.”

As for your garden, if you’re noticing your bulbs are popping up -- like daffodils -- Bench says there’s no need to worry. But, she says, “if some of your other perennials are trying to break through dormancy right now, and we get these cold nights below 20-degrees, just throw some newspaper or an old sheet, do not throw plastic on them, but something like that to give a little protection.”

And if you’re wondering when it’s safe to plant: “Mother Nature’s best sign is the forsythia bush,” Bench said. “It’s the yellow bush that blooms in the springtime. When it’s blooming, you know the ground is getting warmer, and when it’s done blooming and turning to green leaves, then uncover your perennials and get out there and work in your garden.”

She says that because Mother’s Day is early this year, it’s not the best marker for when it’s safe to start planting. She suggests watching the forsythias or waiting until Memorial Day.

