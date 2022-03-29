UT Women’s Basketball Team falls to Middle Tennessee State 71-73

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2022 brings another storied season for The University of Toledo Women’s Basketball team. The Rockets made it to the Elite Eight in the WNIT Tournament, only to lose to the Blue Racers of Middle Tennessee State University in the final seconds of overtime.

“Having all these people here for this event, especially as a coach of a female sport, I’m thrilled for Coach Cullop, who treats all of our sports great, thrilled for her and the program about this whole event tonight and how far they’ve come. It’s fantastic,” said Joe Abraham, Head Coach of the UT Softball Team.

Call it a heartbreaker for the Rockets, but the fans were all in. They packed Savage arena Monday, March 29, 2022, pumping the air with energy and emotion as they rooted for the return to the playoffs. The Rockets last won the Women’s National Invitation Tournament in 2011.

“I mean, it just feels good to be back in Savage Arena after 2011 and just the atmosphere. I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” added Kara Heisman, who served as Student Manager for the UT Women’s Basketball Team from 2008-2012.

In the end, this match-up brought a tough loss in overtime 71 to 73. Middle Tennessee advances to the Final Four.

