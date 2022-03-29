WATCH: TFRD releases video of person of interest in massive fire at former Babcock Dairy building

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department and the Toledo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest shown in surveillance footage before the suspected arson at the former Babcock Dairy building.

According to TFRD, the person shown in the video below entered the building on Berdan Ave. just before the fire. TFRD asked the public to pay attention to the unknown person’s gait as they walk in and out of the frame of the surveillance camera and make note of any identifying clothes.

The department asked those with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Those with tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 or more.

The building on Berdan Ave. near Martha went up in flames on March 15. Fire crews worked to tame the fire for hours.

Last week, investigators deemed the fire arson.

You can watch the surveillance video below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.