Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

3/29/22: Bright Side

3/29/22: Bright Side
By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

3/29/22: Here’s your 13abc Bright Side

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Mother in fatal Fulton Co. crash dies, bringing death toll to 5
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Five family members killed in Fulton County crash
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Lucas County Corrections Center
Officials: Psychiatric hospital never received emergency transfer order for inmate who died in her cell

Latest News

More rental assistance coming for Toledo/Lucas County
Toledo receives additional $19.4 million for rental assistance
Adrian residents told to stay inside after chemical plant leak. [IMAGE: Google Maps]
Shelter in Place order lifted for Adrian residents after chemical plant leak
The Paulding Co. Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after a body was discovered...
Paulding Co. Sheriff investigate body found in cemetery
Aaron Grizaniuk is a brewer, a husband, a and a father.
Breweries raising money for local brewer diagnosed with cancer