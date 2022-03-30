Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

3/30: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Getting windy and rainy tonight, then cooling off Thursday into Friday.
3/30: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIS AFTERNOON: A few showers around, getting breezy, and warming up to highs in the low 70s. TONIGHT: Showers and storms return and it’ll get windy with gusts up to 50 mph possible and low temps in the low 50s. THURSDAY: Temps will fall from the low 50s early into the 40s by later Thursday afternoon with a couple showers possible. THURSDAY NIGHT: As temps drop into the low 30s, a mix of rain and snow showers is likely. FRIDAY: A lingering snow shower possible early, otherwise chilly and breezy with highs in the mid-40s. EXTENDED: Highs in the low 50s with partly sunny skies both days this weekend. However, a few rain and snow showers will be possible Saturday night. Highs in the low to mid-50s next Monday and Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible, especially on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Dominic Francis was stuck by the vehicle...
Bluffton officer killed during I-75 pursuit, 3 suspects arrested
Bluffton incident
Bluffton officer killed after being struck by suspect vehicle in police chase
BGSU sorority expelled for “severe” hazing
Demajio "JoJo" Striker was shot and killed at the age of 23. It happened in February of 2017.
Mother reacts to arrest of suspect in 2017 murder
A first grade student at Discovery Academy in Toledo is accused of bringing a steak knife onto...
First grader accused of bringing a knife onto school bus, threatening students

Latest News

Flurries today, a rain/snow mix tomorrow night... and not much warmer through the weekend. Dan...
4/1: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Flurries today, a rain/snow mix tomorrow night... and not much warmer through the weekend. Dan...
4/1: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Cool Weekend On The Way
April 1st Weather Forecast
April 1st Weather Forecast
April 1st Weather Forecast
3/31/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/31/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast