3/30: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: A few showers around, getting breezy, and warming up to highs in the low 70s. TONIGHT: Showers and storms return and it’ll get windy with gusts up to 50 mph possible and low temps in the low 50s. THURSDAY: Temps will fall from the low 50s early into the 40s by later Thursday afternoon with a couple showers possible. THURSDAY NIGHT: As temps drop into the low 30s, a mix of rain and snow showers is likely. FRIDAY: A lingering snow shower possible early, otherwise chilly and breezy with highs in the mid-40s. EXTENDED: Highs in the low 50s with partly sunny skies both days this weekend. However, a few rain and snow showers will be possible Saturday night. Highs in the low to mid-50s next Monday and Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible, especially on Tuesday afternoon.

