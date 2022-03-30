Traffic
3/30/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT TONIGHT AND THURSDAY
3/30/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TONIGHT: Very windy and warm with rain showers likely tonight, south winds could gust up to 50 mph with temperatures dropping from the mid 60s into the mid 50s by sunrise. THURSDAY: Very windy, cooler, chance of showers, southwest winds could gust up to 45 mph, temperatures falling from the mid 50s into the lower 40s. FRIDAY: Chance of snow showers, cool and breezy, highs in the lower 40s.

