Shelter in Place order lifted for Adrian residents after chemical plant leak

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - City officials ended a Shelter in Place they had issued Wednesday morning due to a chemical release in Adrian.

The release at the Anderson Development facility prompted leaders to ask all those currently located between Center/Elm, Siena Heights, Parr Hwy. and Beecher to stay indoors while the situation is assessed.

The order went into place around 7 a.m. and was lifted at 9:15 a.m.

You can view the Shelter in Place map here.

