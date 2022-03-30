First grader accused of bringing a knife onto school bus, threatening students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A first grade student at Discovery Academy in Toledo is accused of bringing a steak knife onto a school bus and threatening other students.

The incident allegedly occurred Tuesday morning while on a school bus heading to Discovery Academy located on Central Avenue.

“It’s just terrifying and scary that an incident like that happened,” said a parent of a 4th grade student at Discovery Academy, who asked not to be identified.

The mom said that her child was on board the bus at the time of the incident.

“She told me that when she got on the bus, there was a student with a steak knife showing some student on the bus the knife,” she said.

According to the parent, when other students wanted to report the knife to the bus driver, the first-grader allegedly made threats to harm them.

“That’s when that student proceeded to threaten the other students by saying, ‘Well, if you tell anyone, I’m going to slit your throat,” she explained.

The principal at Discovery Academy, Noah Campbell, released the following statement:

The concerned mother, who is one of several parents that reached out to 13abc about the incident, said only parents of students who witnessed the incident were notified by school leaders, and wants to know why not all parents were contacted.

“I don’t feel like this is being taken as serious as it should be,” she said. “I don’t know how the student got a knife onto the bus to begin with, but I just kind of feel that maybe this needs to be a discussion so parents can be vigilant about their students, just to make sure they aren’t bringing things that they shouldn’t be bringing to school.”

According to the parent, the first grade student was expelled, however school leaders did not comment on any type of punishment.

