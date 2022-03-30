Man arrested in murder of Toledo transgender woman years later

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested a man in connection to the 2017 murder of a transgender woman.

Law enforcement officials arrested Antonio Scott Jr., 21, on Wednesday on murder charges stemming from the 2017 murder of DeMajio “JoJo” Striker, 23.

Scott was 15 at the time of the murder.

According to police records, officers found Striker suffering from a gunshot wound in a vacant garage in the 200 block of Austin on February 8, 2017. Officials pronounced Striker dead at the scene.

Police said DNA evidence led to Scott’s arrest. He was booked into the Lucas County jail on murder charges on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Striker’s mother, Shanda Striker, told 13abc in 2017 she believed Striker was murdered because of their gender identity.

“It’s definitely a hate crime,” Shanda Striker said at the time.

Police arrested Antonio Scott Jr. on March 30, 2022 for the 2017 murder of DeMajio Striker. (Lucas County Corrections Center)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.