Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping 79-year-old woman when he was 18

Zeth Browder was 18 when authorities said he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at...
Zeth Browder was 18 when authorities said he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at a South Kohala Campground in Kawaihae.(_)
By Emily Van de Riet and HawaiiNewsNow staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man will spend 30 years in prison for raping an elderly woman at a campground in June 2019.

Authorities said Zeth Browder was 18 when he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at a campground in Kawaihae, located on the northwest part of the island of Hawaii.

After several pandemic delays, a jury found Browder guilty in December 2021 of sexual assault, burglary, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence. A judge sentenced him Tuesday to 30 years in prison.

Browder is from Hilo, Hawaii – about 65 miles from where the attack took place on the other side of the island. The victim lives in Colorado.

Browder did not testify at the trial, but addressed the judge before sentencing, insisting he was innocent and asking for leniency.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Dominic Francis was stuck by the vehicle...
Bluffton officer killed during I-75 pursuit, 3 suspects arrested
Bluffton incident
Bluffton officer killed after being struck by suspect vehicle in police chase
BGSU sorority expelled for “severe” hazing
Demajio "JoJo" Striker was shot and killed at the age of 23. It happened in February of 2017.
Mother reacts to arrest of suspect in 2017 murder
A first grade student at Discovery Academy in Toledo is accused of bringing a steak knife onto...
First grader accused of bringing a knife onto school bus, threatening students

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutor: 4 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot full of ‘rage’
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Ukraine strike on Russian territory reported as talks resume
President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference March 31. (Source: POOL/CNN)
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23
Emin Johnson
Suspects in Bluffton Police Officer death
Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrate after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize, a first for company