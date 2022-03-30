Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

March 30th Weather Forecast

50 MPH Wind Gusts Are Possible Early Thursday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Morning clouds and showers will sweep out of the area followed by some sunshine and lots of warmth. Highs today will be in the low 70s. Showers and a few storms are likely tonight, but strong winds will develop by early Thursday morning. 50 mph wind gusts are possible. Temperatures will start in the 50s on Thursday morning and drop into the 40s. There is a chance for some light rain and/or snow Thursday night. Friday through early next week will be in the mid-40s to low 50s. There is a chance of rain and a cold lake-breeze for opening day next Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluffton incident
Bluffton officer killed after being struck by suspect vehicle in police chase
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Dominic Francis was stuck by the vehicle...
Bluffton officer killed during I-75 pursuit
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Mother in fatal Fulton Co. crash dies, bringing death toll to 5
Demetria Barboza, 34, is accused of shooting Chad Oswald, 28, at a home on the 1200 block of...
Woman charged in shooting says she was being assaulted by the victim
Aaron Grizaniuk is a brewer, a husband, a and a father.
Breweries raising money for local brewer diagnosed with cancer

Latest News

Windy Today, Colder Next 7-Days
March 31st Weather Forecast
March 31st Weather Forecast
March 31st Weather Forecast
3/30/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/30/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/30/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/30/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
3/30/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/30/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast