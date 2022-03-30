March 30th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Morning clouds and showers will sweep out of the area followed by some sunshine and lots of warmth. Highs today will be in the low 70s. Showers and a few storms are likely tonight, but strong winds will develop by early Thursday morning. 50 mph wind gusts are possible. Temperatures will start in the 50s on Thursday morning and drop into the 40s. There is a chance for some light rain and/or snow Thursday night. Friday through early next week will be in the mid-40s to low 50s. There is a chance of rain and a cold lake-breeze for opening day next Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

