Ohio workforce shortages for treating Alzheimer’s, Dementia patients

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The number of people living with Alzheimer’s disease and Dementia is expected to increase by more than 13 percent here in Ohio between the years 2020-2025, according to an annual report from the Alzheimer’s Association. According to that same report, workforce shortages make that statistic even more concerning.

More than 220,000 Ohioans are living with Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Finding professional caregivers and specialists to care for many of them is becoming more challenging.

The numbers are staggering.

Experts say one in three people over the age of 80 dies with some form of dementia.

Julia Pechlivanos heads up the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio.

“By 2050 we are looking at 13 million Americans with Alzheimer’s disease,” Pechlivanos said.

The Alzheimer’s Association is working to change those numbers.

There’s also an effort underway to change the numbers when it comes to workforce shortages. The organization has a nationwide initiative with health systems to address the significant gaps in specialist care for patients.

“We are seeing shortages with everything from physicians to professional caregivers in skilled nursing and long term care facilities, as well as memory care centers. It is a crisis for us.”

There’s a long history of Alzheimer’s in Pamela Anderson’s family. Her mother died with the disease and her brother has been living with it for the last few years.

“It’s a horrific disease, and it destroys the whole you,” Anderson said.

Like so many others, Pamela says she worked around-the-clock to help care for her mother.

“Support groups are so important. You need them from church to family and friends,. You can also get much needed support through the Alzheimer’s Association and the Area Office on Aging. You need respite care, daycare, the memory care. You need those people, and you need to listen and ask questions.”

Pechlivanos says no matter what you’re dealing with, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

“We are here to help any way that we can. The easiest thing we can do is support people who are caregivers and probably struggling silently. We would love to see a day where Alzheimer’s and Dementia are not an issue. Where we are able to treat it early and effectively, and then live long and happy lives with our memories in tact.”

The Alzheimer’s Association also estimates there are more than 420,000 caregivers in Ohio who spent more than 614 million hours in unpaid caregiving last year alone. The organization offers all kinds of help to those affected by the disease.

To learn more, click here. You can also call the 24-hour Helpline at (800) 272-3900.

