Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Body found in Paulding Co. cemetery identified, no ruling on cause of death

The Paulding Co. Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after a body was discovered...
The Paulding Co. Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after a body was discovered Tuesday at a Brown Township cemetery. [PHOTO: Paulding Co. Sheriff/Facebook](WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING CO., Ohio (WTVG) - The Paulding Co. Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after a body was discovered Tuesday at a Brown Township cemetery.

Deputies were dispatched to Sherman Cemetery at the intersection of Rd 179 and Rd 140 that afternoon, where they discovered the body of a deceased male in the western portion of the cemetery.

On Wednesday, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s body has been identified as that of Jared J. Hernandez, 29, of Defiance. Law enforcement is investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Sheriff Landers said officials performed an autopsy but are waiting for toxicology results before ruling on a cause of death. He said Hernandez did not die at the scene.

“We need answers as to where and why he died and who put them there,” Sheriff Jason K. Landers said in a statement on Wednesday.

Law enforcement is asking for tips to help solve the case. Those with information are asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791, post on the office’s Facebook page, or email the Sheriff at www.pauldingohsheriff.com

A press release will be sent when positive identification is made, as well as notification to next of kin.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Mother in fatal Fulton Co. crash dies, bringing death toll to 5
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Five family members killed in Fulton County crash
Aaron Grizaniuk is a brewer, a husband, a and a father.
Breweries raising money for local brewer diagnosed with cancer
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

Mercy Health Stepping Up
Russian attacks on Ukrainian hospitals increasing: Mercy Health supporting people of Ukraine
Police issued a felonious assault warrant for Dajuan Smith
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel
A student at Discovery Academy in Toledo is accused of bringing a steak knife onto a school bus...
First grader accused of bringing knife on school bus, threatening students
A first grade student at Discovery Academy in Toledo is accused of bringing a steak knife onto...
First grader accused of bringing a knife onto school bus, threatening students
Mercy Health Supports Ukraine