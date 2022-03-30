Body found in Paulding Co. cemetery identified, no ruling on cause of death

PAULDING CO., Ohio (WTVG) - The Paulding Co. Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after a body was discovered Tuesday at a Brown Township cemetery.

Deputies were dispatched to Sherman Cemetery at the intersection of Rd 179 and Rd 140 that afternoon, where they discovered the body of a deceased male in the western portion of the cemetery.

On Wednesday, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s body has been identified as that of Jared J. Hernandez, 29, of Defiance. Law enforcement is investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Sheriff Landers said officials performed an autopsy but are waiting for toxicology results before ruling on a cause of death. He said Hernandez did not die at the scene.

“We need answers as to where and why he died and who put them there,” Sheriff Jason K. Landers said in a statement on Wednesday.

Law enforcement is asking for tips to help solve the case. Those with information are asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791, post on the office’s Facebook page, or email the Sheriff at www.pauldingohsheriff.com

A press release will be sent when positive identification is made, as well as notification to next of kin.

