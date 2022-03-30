Toledo is seeing an affordable housing crisis, city officials say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to city officials and local organizations, Toledo is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Although it’s a slow process, they say they’re doing all they can to fix the problem.

“The city adopted a 10-year housing plan and we’re committed to at least $10 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan,” said Toledo Council Woman Michele Grim.

A large part of the problem right now has to do with the amount of city space taken up by old and run-down homes. In fact, according to the city of Toledo, 92 percent of the occupied homes were built before 1980, and 35 percent were built before 1940.

That means major repairs are required to keep these houses livable.

That’s where Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity comes in. The non-profit is putting on a project called Home Rescue. It is funded by both private and federal dollars.

Habitat for Humanity tells 13abc it is not introducing new units for this, but is making sure current houses are up to state code standards. It hopes to get 29 houses done this year.

Another option is renovating vacant houses.

“Taking some of those vacant houses that are really in a state of disrepair but are salvageable and make those projects make sense financially,” said LISC Assistant Program Officer Brittany Burns.

The renovations can get rather expensive and that is why Local Initiatives Support Corporation, or LISC, is supplying $30,000 grants to these projects. The organizations has a national presence in 38 cities, including right here in Toledo.

“Part of the issue is, you go into one of these houses, it might require 80, $100,000 worth of work to make it livable but then you are only going to sell it for, let’s say 70,” said Burns. “We are trying to increase property values but it’s a give and take where you want property values to go up, but you don’t want anyone to be pushed out.”

“Housing is a fundamental right so we need a place to live. We need all hands on deck to make sure that we’re tackling this affordable housing crisis,” Grim said.

The mayor is hosting a press conference on this topic Wednesday morning, after announcing additional $19 million funding for the city’s emergency rental assistance program.

