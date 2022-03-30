Traffic
WANTED: TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel

According to court documents officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting his girlfriend at a Toledo hotel.

Police say Dajuan Smith is wanted for felonious assault after he allegedly shot his girlfriend at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road on Tuesday morning, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, officers found a female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday morning around 11:00 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries. Police have not released her identity at this time.

According to court documents, the victim’s relatives say she was staying at the hotel with Smith, her boyfriend.

Court documents say video surveillance shows a male fitting Smith’s description exiting a room on the second floor of the hotel and walking out of the building toward the Applebee’s on Alexis.

Officers searched the area around Applebee’s and found a .40 caliber handgun. Officers also found .40 caliber shell casings in the hotel room where the victim was found, the court documents said.

TPD said Smith was seen leaving the area wearing all black and carrying a tan/brown fanny pack.

Police say if you see him or know his whereabouts, do not approach him and call 911.

