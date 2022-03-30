Woman sentenced in connection to 2021 Toledo homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was sentenced on Wednesday in connection to a Toledo homicide.

The court found Treashia Lampkin guilty of obstruction of justice in connection to the fatal shooting of Mario Kea II, 27. She was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Wednesday.

Kea was killed in a shooting in July 2021 on Pontiac Street. Officers found Kea suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Neighbors told 13abc the shooting happened during an argument.

Police have not identified a suspect who shot Kea but said they believe the suspect was a black male seen exiting Lampkin’s vehicle on video and by witnesses.

