Rain showers changing to snow tonight and staying breezy into Friday.
3/31: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
THIS AFTERNOON: Still windy with gusts of 30-40 mph, temps falling through the 40s, and a few rain showers possible. TONIGHT: As temps drop into the low 30s, rain showers will changeover to snow showers. FRIDAY: Snow showers and flurries lingering through midday, otherwise chilly and breezy to end the week with highs in the mid-40s and clearing skies during the afternoon. EXTENDED: Highs in the low 50s with partly sunny skies both days this weekend. However, a few rain showers are likely Saturday night, possibly mixing with a bit of snow. Highs in the low to mid-50s next Monday with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible. Highs in the low to mid-50s Tuesday with a few showers arriving during the afternoon and continuing into the evening. The chance for rain will continue into Wednesday when highs will be in the mid-50s.

