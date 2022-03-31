3/31: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Still windy with gusts of 30-40 mph, temps falling through the 40s, and a few rain showers possible. TONIGHT: As temps drop into the low 30s, rain showers will changeover to snow showers. FRIDAY: Snow showers and flurries lingering through midday, otherwise chilly and breezy to end the week with highs in the mid-40s and clearing skies during the afternoon. EXTENDED: Highs in the low 50s with partly sunny skies both days this weekend. However, a few rain showers are likely Saturday night, possibly mixing with a bit of snow. Highs in the low to mid-50s next Monday with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible. Highs in the low to mid-50s Tuesday with a few showers arriving during the afternoon and continuing into the evening. The chance for rain will continue into Wednesday when highs will be in the mid-50s.

